Derrick Henry's top plays 2022 season
Watch the best plays by Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry from the 2022 NFL season.
The NFL’s personnel notice Friday revealed that the Patriots had suspended punter Jake Bailey and cornerback Jack Jones. The suspensions reverted to Dec. 31. Both players were moved from injured reserve to reserve/suspended. Since then, some details have emerged as to the reasons. Bailey had returned to practice from injured reserve Dec. 21, and he [more]
League announced it won't resume Week 17's Buffalo-Cincinnati game and that invites new scenarios that could include neutral-field AFC championship game ... but only between K.C. and Buffalo.
TCU tried to convince Max Duggan to stay, but his instincts to turn pro were solidified after a phone call
NFL owners on Friday approved a resolution that could result in the AFC Championship Game being played at a neutral site later this month. If any one of three scenarios happens, then NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell will choose the site of the game. If it comes to that, the game won’t be played in Indianapolis. [more]
Brock Purdy, who entered the season as the 49ers' third quarterback, has saved the team's season while bringing a hint of his own swagger to the gridiron.
Here's how the Chiefs joined the Patriots and the Colts in the NFL records books with their Week 18 blowout win over the Raiders.
The Chiefs come up with some strange plays near the goal line.
Kyle Shanahan recalls one moment when he started to feel comfortable with rookie quarterback Brock Purdy under center.
Free Press sports writers give their predictions for the Detroit Lions' game on Sunday night at the Green Bay Packers.
The Chiefs quarterback solidified his case as the NFL MVP with another record.
Greg Papa identified the most impressive trait that Brock Purdy has shown as the 49ers' starting quarterback.
The Raiders end the season at 6-11.
On a night in which the Jaguars offense struggled, the defense got the key score.
The NFL made postseason adjustments in the wake of a Week 17 game's cancellation, but the solution isn't perfect.
Odds for Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr's next team include the Arizona Cardinals. Yes, the Arizona Cardinals.
Predictions and picks for the 2022 NFL Week 18 matchup between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Atlanta Falcons.
Kapalua may be generous giver of birdies and eagles, especially when the winds are down. But that doesn't mean it is totally defenseless.
NFL Network reports that the New Orleans Saints and Denver Broncos 'appear to be on the same page' concerning Sean Payton trade compensation:
When the play that began with 11 grown men arm-in-arm and whirling in circles was called, Chiefs offensive tackle Trey Smith said, “‘It was almost like, ‘Oh, my God, it’s happening.’”
With the 2022 NFL playoffs right around the corner, lets take a look at the teams that have secured a spot in the postseason.