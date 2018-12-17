Derrick Henry's Hot Streak

The Titans were just keeping Derrick Henry fresh. After averaging 11 carries the first 12 games of the season, Henry has gotten the ball 50 times over the past two weeks. The result? 408 yards and six touchdowns. And, of course, two thumping Titans victories.





Henry entered Week 14 yet to even have a 60-yard day on the ground. Now he’s 11th in rushing (882 yards) as the Titans fight for their second-straight playoff appearance. Henry is averaging 8.16 yards per carry as he has transformed into Eric Dickerson. Only seven quarterbacks are averaging that many yards per attempt during the same timespan.

Henry has put the Titans’ offense on his back, something he did at Alabama en route to winning a Heisman Trophy. Why has it taken three years for the 2016 second-rounder to get this kind of opportunity in Tennessee? The cliché about Henry’s game is that he gets stronger as the game wears on. This has actually not held true on a per-half basis, as Henry is averaging more yards before the break (5.23) than after (4.76).





For the season? It holds up there. Henry averaged 3.33 yards per carry in games 1-8. For 9-14, that number has exploded to 6.61. As defenses grow increasingly injured and tired, Henry beats down the door like a life-sized bowling ball. Even if you throw out Henry’s NFL-record 99-yard touchdown from Week 14, his numbers (49/309/5/6.30) over the past two weeks have been absurd.





Does this mean the Titans were smart to ration his workload for three months? Probably not. This is, after all, a man who stole a Wild Card playoff game from the Chiefs only 11 months ago as he rumbled for 23/156/1/6.78 in Kansas City. Many observers have long believed Henry had this kind of football in him. Instead of pillioring the Titans for being late, let’s just be happy they have finally gotten with the program, even if it took a 99-yard score to catch their attention.





What if this is simply a random hot streak? Well Henry will have an excellent chance at keeping it going for Week 16 against the Redskins, who have been gutted for 1,011 yards on 183 carries (5.52) over their past seven games. That includes Sunday’s disappearing act from the pathetic Jaguars. Throw in an early 10-point line in favor of the Titans, and you have a dream setup for a player in the midst of a dream run.





Five Week 15 Storylines





Jared Goff has third-straight shaky start as Rams notch first losing streak of Sean McVay era. Goff was held scoreless as the Rams laid a massive home egg to the Eagles. He now has just one score compared to seven interceptions over his past three games, a span in which the Rams have gone 1-2. The streak has dropped Goff’s YPA from a sterling 9.31 to 8.34. Goff has not cleared 6.28 since Week 12. Most disturbing about Sunday’s performance was that it came against an Eagles secondary down to fourth- and fifth-stringers. For Week 16, the Rams must travel to Arizona, where the Cardinals field one of the worst teams in football but also one of its best pass defenses. Only four teams are permitting fewer weekly quarterback fantasy points.





Dalvin Cook welcomes himself to the season. Cook was in the right place at the right time, cashing in a golden matchup in an offense that wants to re-establish its rushing bonafides heading into the postseason. Cook’s 136 yards on the ground were a new career high, keying a closer-than-it-looks 41-17 victory over the Dolphins. Cook’s big afternoon came as Kirk Cousins continued to play highly-uneven football. Cook was one carry away from his first 20-tote day of the year. That will be his over/under for Minnesota’s must-win tilts with the Lions and Bears over the next two weeks. Neither team has a pushover run defense, though Week 16 foe Detroit is the more exploitable matchup. Cook will once again find himself on the RB1/2 borderline.





Tyler Boyd departs early vs. the Raiders. Boyd could make it just 39-of-80 snaps before being forced to the sideline. Thankfully, the third-year pro accrued 38 yards before going down, bringing him 28 clear of his first 1,000-yard campaign. With only two games remaining, that is probably going to be the number Boyd finishes on. The Bengals have been officially eliminated from playoff contention and have little incentive to rush Boyd back to catch passes from No. 2 quarterback Jeff Driskel. 24 and headed into a contract season, Boyd has given the Bengals a lot to think about as age and injury begin to catch up with A.J. Green. At the very least, Boyd has proven himself capable of being an above-average No. 2.





Robert Foster keeps on truckin’ for the Bills. An undrafted free agent out of Alabama, Foster posted his third 100-yard game in five contests. Foster already has more yards as a Bill (468) than he did his entire time in Tuscaloosa (389). (Thank you Jim Nagy.) Stunning. A genuine deep burner (4.41) with an imposing frame (6-foot-2, 196 pounds), Foster has probably already played his way onto the 2019 53-man roster. He can run clear-out routes while actually making plays on them. He’s a perfect fit with Josh Allen’s cannon-armed skill-set. Foster will probably never be more than a WR3 in fantasy, but he can play an important real life role for a team with precious few building blocks on offense.





Josh Allen stays fun. We remain a long way away from “actually, Josh Allen is good.” Let’s just stick with “fun” after Allen guided the Bills to the their fifth win of the season against the hilariously-bad Lions. Truly Tebow-ian, Allen is averaging more yards per carry (6.74) than attempt (6.46) while completing only 52.2 percent of his throws. That is not sustainable. Allen is hitting enough big plays as both a passer and runner to keep hope alive headed into his first pro offseason. The first order of business will be getting an actual supporting cast. Foster is fun, but he should be a No. 4 receiver right now, not a No. 1. It’s remarkable Allen has succeeded to the degree he has considering the lack of talent around him. That he has not had his confidence fried speaks to his upside. But his downside has not disappeared, not by a longshot. This is a player who needs to get better at every single facet of quarterbacking in 2019.





Don't forget, for the latest on everything NFL, check out Rotoworld's Player News, or follow @Rotoworld_FB or @RotoPat on Twitter.





Five More Week 15 Storylines





Patriots guaranteed of winning fewer than 12 games for the first time since 2009. It hasn’t been so much that the Patriots lost the past two weeks — inexcusable though letting the Dolphins beat you is — but the way they did it. Mental mistakes and leaving points on the field. Sunday, it was a cavalcade of penalties, both pre-snap and live. There was also a rookie-level interception from Tom Brady, who arm punted the ball in the red zone with just 7:43 remaining in a 14-10 game. True to the Pats’ recent form, Brady’s giveaway came on a 2nd-and-goal from the 16-yard line following a holding call. No longer in the driver’s seat for a bye, the Pats will probably have to go 3-0 in January if they want to reach their ninth Super Bowl of the Brady/Belichick era. 2-0 was already going to be a stretch. 3-0 will be “wait ‘til next year.”





Jaylen Samuels puts the Steelers’ offense on his back. Samuels’ 142 rushing yards were the second most by a Steelers back in 2018 and came as his team had to beat the Patriots to keep itself in the playoff driver’s seat. Samuels looked like what he was: An H-back. Although he is not the most powerful — Pro Football Focus chartered Samuel as breaking just one tackle — he is smoother than the average runner, coming in and out of breaks like the pass catcher he is. Samuels’ takeover of the Steelers’ backfield is going to be short lived. James Conner is due back from his high-ankle sprain in Week 16. But the Steelers should absolutely keep Samuels involved, giving him some of the receiving snaps that Eli Rogers and James Washington gobbled up against the Patriots. Samuels could still have fantasy value via his tight end eligibility.





Aaron Jones injures knee vs. Bears. Suddenly, Jamaal Williams took over. It looked as if interim coach Joe Philbin was headed down the same dark path as Mike McCarthy. Instead, the news was worse. Another trip to Chicago, another knee injury for Jones. Last year’s cost him two games. This year’s will probably be the season. Jones believes he has an MCL issue, which is typically a 2-4 game ailment. With the Packers officially eliminated from playoff contention, there won’t be any games for Jones to come back for. He closes the book on 2018 having averaged a sparkling 5.47 yards per carry while finding the end zone nine times on 159 touches. He was a bright spot in a Packers season with hardly any of them. He will be a weapon for McCarthy’s replacement and Dynasty asset for those who weathered this year’s storm.





Frank Gore gets hurt, Kenyan Drake still notches only four touches. 35-year-old Gore has not missed a game since fracturing his hip in 2010. That appears likely to change after Gore was carted with a foot injury in Minnesota. It will not be Drake who seamlessly slides into his place. Battling through a shoulder problem, Drake was rather embarrassingly held to four touches against the Vikings, ceding lead work to previously-mothballed rookie Kalen Ballage. Drake did lead in snaps but lost the touch battle 13-4. Coach Adam Gase appears to mostly make it up as he goes along — rivalries and intrigues rise and fall with the rapidity of medieval Europe — but it’s hard to believe he will turn to Drake to lead his Week 16 backfield. It’s a shame for fantasy owners who should have genuine playmaker on their hands.





Ryan Tannehill completely crumbles vs. good defense. Someone else who did not pick up the slack in Gore’s absence? Tannehill, who was inexcusably bad as the Dolphins’ playoff hopes were put on life support. The seventh-year pro took nine sacks while completing just 11 passes. Who does that? Gase schemes for Tannehill like he’s in his seventh game instead of seventh season. There is zero trust in his ability, and for good reason. The Dolphins did not bother to conceal their Baker Mayfield infatuation last offseason. Expect that to remain the case with 2019’s group of prospects. This being the Dolphins, they have not even tanked properly and may have too many wins to pick in the truly quarterback-friendly part of the draft board.





Questions





1. Why do defenses keep calling timeouts for frantic offenses in late-game situations?





2. Should Kyle Shanahan petition to make the postseason 14 games and begin the regular season after Thanksgiving?





3. Are the Steelers and Patriots so desperate not to watch the Texans in the 4:30 PM Saturday Wild Card game that they are teaming up to give them the No. 2 seed?





Early Waiver Look (Players owned in less than 50 percent of Yahoo leagues)





QB: Lamar Jackson (@LAC), Josh Allen (@NE), Nick Foles (vs. HOU), Derek Carr (vs. DEN), Nick Mullens (vs. CHI)

RB: Jamaal Williams, Elijah McGuire, Kenneth Dixon, Kalen Ballage, Mike Davis, Latavius Murray, Darrel Williams, Zach Zenner, Keith Ford

WR: Jordy Nelson, Robby Anderson, Robert Foster, DaeSean Hamilton, Antonio Callaway, Tim Patrick

TE: Ian Thomas, Chris Herndon, Blake Jarwin, Vernon Davis

DEF: Titans (vs. WAS), Browns (vs. CIN), Colts (vs. NYG), Dolphins (vs. JAX), Cowboys (vs. TB), Packers (@NYJ)





Stats of the Week





Via CBS’ Will Brinson: The Ravens are the first team since the 1976 Steelers to rush for over 190 yards in five-straight games.





The Patriots’ back-to-back December losses are their first since 2002. Perhaps the AFC East should consider getting better.





You weren’t imagining things. Via Next Gen Stats, Chris Hogan was more wide open than any player all season on his 63-yard score.





A complete list of tight ends to score Week 15 touchdowns: Lee Smith, Jeremy Sprinkle, Garrett Celek, Trey Burton and Vance McDonald.





Not a single quarterback had a three-touchdown day through the air.





The Cowboys’ shutout loss was their first in 243 games.





Aaron Rodgers’ streak without an interception was ended at 402 passes. His pick clanged off Jimmy Graham’s hands and probably should have been a touchdown.





Josh Rosen’s 66.3 passer rating is on pace to be the 12th lowest by any quarterback to make at least 11 starts.





Awards Section





Week 15 Fantasy All-Pro Team: QB Matt Ryan, RB Derrick Henry, RB Dalvin Cook, WR DeAndre Hopkins, WR Mike Williams, WR Doug Baldwin, TE Evan Engram





Business Decision of the Week: Marcus Peters might have a few things to say about this, but Sebastian Janikowski against the 49ers takes the cake.





The Maybe Don’t Do That Award: Every JoJo Natson return decision.





The Ryan Tannehill Turnover of the Week: Jared Goff’s fumbleception against the Eagles.





The Log Off For 24 Hours Award: The Cowboys.





The Delete Your Account Award: The Jaguars.





NBC Stunner of the Week: Cris Collinsworth sliding in from the left.



