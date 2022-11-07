Derrick Henry's best runs in 2-TD game Week 9
Watch Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry's best runs from his 2-TD game against the Kansas City Chiefs on 'Sunday Night Football' during Week 9 of the 2022 NFL regular season.
While the Bills might regret their conservative trade deadline approach, the Rams' and Packers' seasons might be over, Nate Davis writes.
Derek Carr and Davante Adams start fast but the offense fizzles in the second half.
Rodgers could have been traded to the Broncos for a package similar to what that franchise gave up for Russell Wilson. Don’t let anyone tell you differently.
A big win by LSU pushed the Tigers into the top 10 of the USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll that saw Alabama, Clemson tumbled after road losses.
Detroit is almost certainly a place where Aaron Rodgers gets his motor running. But this is the 2022 Green Bay Packers offense.
Josh McDaniels' tenure as Raiders head coach might not last much longer if this troubling trend continues.
Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel tells Justin Fields to stop tearing up his team's defense during Sunday's game.
Rex Ryan lost a Patriots-Jets bet with ESPN colleague Tedy Bruschi and he was forced to pay up in the best way possible.
Bowl Eligible Teams. Which college football teams are in, which ones are out, and who's on the bubble and need a win?
Tyreek Hill admits what we were all thinking as Justin Fields rushed for 178 yards on Sunday.
Despite the instant jolt Christian McCaffrey provided for the 49ers' offense, ESPN believes the Carolina Panthers came out on top in the trade.
Quarterback Geno Smith has revitalized his career in Seattle, with no better example than after he threw a pick-six in a win against Arizona.
Five days after the 49ers traded Jeff Wilson Jr. to Miami, the 26-year-old made his Dolphins debut Sunday at Soldier Field.
CINCINNATI (AP) Just when the Carolina Panthers' season seemed as if it couldn't get any worse, they played the worst first half in team history - and another change at quarterback may be in their future. Facing a Cincinnati Bengals team playing on a short week after its own embarrassing 32-13 loss on Monday night at Cleveland, Carolina (2-7) went into halftime trailing 35-0 - the largest intermission deficit in franchise history - before scoring three garbage-time touchdowns and losing 42-21. The team's previous largest halftime deficit was 32-0 at New Orleans in Week 17 of the 2019 season on the way to a 42-10 loss.
The Green Bay Packers offered their second- and a late-round draft pick for Chase Claypool.
As if it weren't bad enough the Bills fell to 6-2 and 0-2 in the AFC East, QB Josh Allen's elbow could be a concern moving forward.
Georgia was No. 1 in the AP poll last week but No. 3 in the first College Football Playoff rankings.
The big head-scratcher was the no-call after Chase Claypool appeared to be held for a DPI shortly after Eddie Jackson's penalty.
GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) Geno Smith threw for 275 yards and two touchdowns, rookie Kenneth Walker III ran for 109 yards and two scores and the Seattle Seahawks won their fourth straight, 31-21 over the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday. NFC West-leading Seattle (6-3) continued its unexpected rise, while the Cardinals (3-6) have lost four of five. The Cardinals grabbed the momentum and a 14-10 lead in the third quarter when Zaven Collins returned an interception 30 yards for a touchdown.
Rodgers' season went from bad to worse against Detroit.