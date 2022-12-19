Derrick Henry's best plays from 163-yard game Week 15
Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry's best plays from a 163-yard game in the Week 15 matchup vs. the Los Angeles Chargers.
Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry's best plays from a 163-yard game in the Week 15 matchup vs. the Los Angeles Chargers.
The AFC South and NFC South are embarrassing in 2022
Las Vegas scored a controversial touchdown along the way. What a finish.
If you thought the Miami Miracle was a bad loss for the Patriots, wait until you see how they gave away Sunday's Week 15 game against the Raiders. It has to be seen to be believed.
With 39 seconds remaining in Saturday night’s game and the score tied 29-29, Bills running back Devin Singletary took a handoff up the middle at the Dolphins’ 11-yard line, ran toward the end zone, and then purposely stopped and fell down at the 4-yard line. After the game, Bills coach Sean McDermott praised Singletary for [more]
Plenty of blame for the Dallas Cowboys for their loss in Jacksonville, starting with the head coach
Trevor Lawrence took a huge step in his career on Sunday.
The Jets were one play away from 8-6, but Jared Goff’s 50-yard fourth down touchdown pass with less than two minutes remaining broke their fans’ hearts and wrecked a spirited late-game fightback.
Tom Brady rarely blows 17-point leads. His offenses rarely turn the ball over four times in a single half. Cincinnati made him do both, which bodes well for the rest of the season.
How NFL playoff picture and NFC and AFC standings look with Week 15 underway. Kansas City claims another AFC West crown as Chargers overtake Dolphins.
Detroit Lions won for sixth time in past seven games in wild fourth quarter vs. New York Jets to keep NFL playoff hopes alive.
Defensive end Chandler Jones grabbed a bizarre, unnecessary lateral by New England's Jakobi Meyers out of the air on the final play and returned it 48 yards for a touchdown, giving the Las Vegas Raiders a 30-24 victory over the Patriots on Sunday. With the game tied at 24-all, the Patriots decided to run a series of pitches in a last-ditch attempt to avoid overtime. Rhamondre Stevenson pitched the ball to Meyers, who heaved it across the field and into the arms of Jones.
Patrick Mahomes was thrown to the ground but no flag was to be seen.
Coach Kyle Shanahan believes Nick Bosa's reaction to the controversial roughing-the-passer penalty he was called for Thursday night says a lot about the 49ers' star pass rusher.
The play was so impressive, it looked like the Titans practiced it.
Julian Edelman had a stunned, angry reaction to the Patriots' shocking Week 15 loss to the Raiders on Sunday.
The 49ers nearly received a boost in the NFC standings Saturday before the Indianapolis Colts blew a 33-0 lead to the Minnesota Vikings.
Former RB Kerryon Johnson is still a Lions fan and proved it after Sunday's win over the Jets
What did Jakobi Meyers see on the final play of the Patriots' excruciating loss to the Raiders in Week 15? Here's what the veteran wide receiver told reporters after the game.
Football's most dangerous running quarterback put on a dazzling display in Sunday's loss to the Eagles.
Emiliano Martinez shocked World Cup fans when he celebrated his Golden Glove award with a lewd gesture in front of billions of global TV viewers.