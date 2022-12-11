Derrick Henry's best plays from 155-yard game Week 14
Watch Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry's best plays from his 155-yard game in Week 14 of the 2022 NFL season.
Watch Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry's best plays from his 155-yard game in Week 14 of the 2022 NFL season.
Brock Purdy took it himself to put the 49ers up 2 scores on Tampa Bay.
The 49ers are down to their third-string rookie quarterback, but that’s just fine. Brock Purdy, the final pick in the 2022 NFL draft who is now starting for the 49ers, is in command of the San Francisco offense and has the 49ers up 14-0 over the Buccaneers. Purdy has completed five of his seven passes [more]
The Cowboys rallied to beat the worst team in the league at home, but the 27-23 victory over the Texans might prove costly. Right tackle Terence Steele went out with a left knee injury with 49 seconds left in the first half. “We’re concerned,” Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones said afterward, via Michael Gehlken [more]
Kansas City Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes was back at it again with another ridiculous touchdown against the Denver Broncos in Week 14.
#Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes with another improbable pass against the #Broncos.
The Eagles are now 12-1 after a 48-22 win over the Giants and here's the instant analysis of Philadelphia's Week 14 win
Anyone inclined to defend the trade that sent Matthew Stafford to the Rams can point to the fact that L.A. won a Super Bowl in their first year with the long-time Lions quarterback. That doesn’t mean the overall deal for Stafford can’t be scrutinized. Yes, the Rams went all in. Repeatedly. Splashing the pot and [more]
Josh Allen hurdles a man, took a hit and spun 360 degrees in the air.
Deebo Samuel's leg was rolled up on as he was tackled awkwardly on Sunday afternoon in San Francisco.
Jared Goff threw TDs to three different receivers, the defense did enough and special teams executed a fake punt in Detroit's 34-23 win over Minnesota.
This was the game analysts feared was coming
49ers general manager John Lynch spoke about what the team's scouts liked about Brock Purdy at Iowa State.
Robert Saleh vowed that Mike White will continue to start over Zach Wilson, even as White was en route to a hospital.
Jamie Gillan gave the Eagles excellent field position after this awful punt.
New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones was fined by the NFL for his actions during the team's Week 13 loss to the Buffalo Bills.
Detroit Lions game time, TV channel info, radio, score, live updates and analysis as they play the Minnesota Vikings on Dec. 11 at Ford Field
Instant analysis after Browns vs. Bengals in Week 14.
Jared Goff threw TDs to 3 different WRs, the defense did enough and special teams executed a fake punt in Detroit Lions win over Minnesota Vikings
The New York Giants were picked apart by the Philadelphia Eagles, 48-22, in Week 14, and here's how Twitter reacted throughout the game.
NFL Films producer Greg Cosell believes Brock Purdys skill set matches where he was taken in the 2022 NFL Draft.