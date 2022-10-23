Derrick Henry's best plays in 138-yard game Week 7
Watch Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry's best plays from his 138-yard game against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 7 of the 2022 NFL Season.
Watch Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry's best plays from his 138-yard game against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 7 of the 2022 NFL Season.
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are 3-4 after losing at Carolina
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers suffered a second straight upset loss on the road, falling 21-3 to the Carolina Panthers
Updated AP Poll sees Tide stay at No. 6
Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans dropped a would-be touchdown on a deep ball from Tom Brady against the Carolina Panthers in Week 7.
The Buccaneers are 3-4 and look nothing like a contender.
AP top 25 poll, college football rankings, Week 8 2022
The Rams’ offer for Christian McCaffrey was close to the 49ers’, but one pick was a round lower
Mississippi and UCLA, two unbeatens in the top 10, fell, causing a shake-up in this week's coaches poll prediction.
Sound the alarms in Green Bay. That is, if they weren't already blaring.
Here’s a sneak peek at Kellis Robinett’s top 25 college football rankings.
TAMPA — This is an interesting time for the Bucs. TB doesn’t stand just for Tampa Bay. Tom Brady has touched the laces of every aspect of the organization, which, given his success as a six-time Super Bowl champion when he joined the team in 2020, was probably warranted and inevitable. The Bucs have signed the free agents Brady wanted, welcomed his personal trainer/business partner Alex ...
When it comes to new 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey, there’s a school of thought that, in time, his team will squeeze him to take less. If that happens, he needs to be ready to squeeze back. McCaffrey has $36.2 million in base salary and workout bonuses due over the next three years. Thus, McCaffrey [more]
What are the bowl projections and the College Football Playoff calls after Week 8 of the college football season?
USA TODAY Coaches top 25 college football poll and rankings for 2022, Week 8
See where Big Ten teams land in the latest USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll after an exciting weekend in college football:
After suffering its first loss of the season, Ole Miss took a big fall in the latest AP Top 25 poll.
Dre Greenlaw hilariously issued an apology to his new teammate on Instagram.
#Michigan moved during the bye week.
What will the AP Top 25 college football poll be after Week 8? We take our best guess prediction before the real poll comes out on Sunday morning
Ranking the remaining undefeated college football teams after Week 8.