Derrick Henry's best plays from 102-yard game Week 9
Watch the best plays by Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 9 of the 2023 NFL season.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch Thursday Night Football.
The Steelers got the best of Will Levis when it mattered most.
The calls for Matt Canada's job won't get any quieter, but the Steelers are 5-3.
Treylon Burks is "alert and moving" after taking a scary fall toward the end of Thursday's game.
Will Levis threw four touchdowns in his NFL debut last week against the Atlanta Falcons.
What can Titans QB Will Levis do to follow up his fine first start?
The Titans rookie quarterback earned another start.
Kenny Pickett went down with a rib injury in the first half of the Steelers' loss to the Jaguars on Sunday and was replaced by Mitch Trubisky.
Jason Fitz and Frank Schwab join forces to give their instant takeaways and analysis for each and every game from the Sunday Week 8 slate of NFL action. The dynamic duo start by highlighting a few of the more intriguing outcomes: disaster strikes the Vikings as they likely lose QB Kirk Cousins for the season, Brian Daboll and the Giants reach a new low point in their loss to the Jets, the 49ers continue their slide in a loss to the Bengals and the Chiefs suffer their first loss to Broncos in years, as Russell Wilson and the Denver defense show signs of life. Fitz and Frank move on to the rest of the Sunday slate and debate over who's the MVP frontrunner, who will win next week's Cowboys-Eagles NFC East showdown, why everyone is sleeping on the Seahawks and more before Fitz gives a bold prediction for tomorrow's Monday night matchup between the Raiders and Lions.
Follow all the early window action with Yahoo Sports.
It doesn't much matter who's playing quarterback for the Steelers, whose offense continues to struggle to move the ball.
Fitzpatrick sustained the non-contact injury in the first quarter.
Will Levis will play his first NFL snaps on Sunday.
Andy Behrens looks to find some clarity regarding the fantasy football situations keeping managers up at night.
The Ravens are coming off a tough loss against the division-rival Steelers in Week 5.
The NFL is headed across the pond. Here's what you need to know about how to watch the Ravens vs. Titans in London.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch the Ravens at Steelers game.
The Titans' defense stopped the Ravens from scoring touchdowns five times, but they couldn't stop Justin Tucker's golden foot.
Ryan Tannehill was carted to the locker with an apparent leg injury during the Titans and Ravens game. Malik Willis played QB to end the game.
Watt is apparently fine playing through the pain.