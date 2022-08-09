Titans running back Derrick Henry was on his way to leading the NFL in rushing attempts for the third straight season before suffering a Jones fracture in his foot that kept him out of the lineup for the second half of the season.

Henry returned for the playoff loss to the Bengals, but looked rusty and the entire saga led some to wonder if the Titans and Henry would benefit from cutting down on his workload in 2022. On Monday, Henry said he wanted the team’s needs on a weekly basis to determine how much he gets the ball.

“Whatever it takes to win,” Henry said, via Ben Arthur of the Tennessean. “My mindset has always been the same. If it’s going to be that type of game, it’s that type of game. Then go from there.”

The ability of other backs to pick up Henry’s slack will also be part of any offensive equation in Tennessee. Dontrell Hilliard, Jordan Wilkins, fourth-round pick Hassan Haskins, Trenton Cannon, and Julius Chestnut are the other backs in camp with the Titans and Henry called it a “solid” group during Monday’s press conference.

Titans head coach Mike Vrabel has suggested that Henry won’t play in the preseason, so there will be chances to see just how solid the other options are before the regular season gets underway.

Derrick Henry on workload: Whatever it takes to win originally appeared on Pro Football Talk