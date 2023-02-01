Derrick Henry won’t be a fan of Titans switching to turf field

On Tuesday, the Tennessee Titans announced they will be switching the playing surface at Nissan Stadium, moving from grass to artificial turf.

Playing surfaces in the NFL have become a hot topic of conversation in recent years, with players, led by the NFLPA, looking for teams to switch to grass instead of using turf to help avoid injuries.

However, the league itself has reportedly done a study on the difference between injuries occurring on grass as compared to turf, with the findings showing there was no difference.

Based on a past interview on the “Bussin’ With The Boys” podcast, Titans running back Derrick Henry is unlikely to be happy with this switch (H/T @NoContextTitans for the clip).

“I got hurt on turf fields, so you know how I feel about it,” Henry said. “There’s been so many injuries that’s happened on turf fields, it’s just proven it’s not really good for the league and for our bodies.”

Speaking just for the Titans, they have been the most injured team in the NFL the past two seasons playing on a grass surface, so take that for what it’s worth.

That said, I wouldn’t pretend to be an expert in this field. Players know their bodies best, and if they say grass is the best option to play on, I have no reason not to believe them.

Story originally appeared on Titans Wire