Derrick Henry wins AFC Offensive Player of the Week

Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry has been named the AFC Offensive Player of the Week for Week 8 for the seventh time in his career after a dominant performance against the Houston Texans on Sunday.

The King tallied 219 rushing yards and two touchdowns, his fourth-straight game with at least 200 rushing yards and two scores against the Texans. Henry also broke multiple records in the process.

With his standout performance in Week 8, Henry now ranks third in the NFL in rushing yards with 759, falling behind the New York Giants’ Saquon Barkley (779) and the Cleveland Browns’ Nick Chubb (841).

Henry is on pace to finish with 1,834 rushing yards, and that’s not including his history of getting better as the season goes along, especially during the month of December, or “DHenber”, as Titans fans like to call it.

A lot was made about Henry possibly declining after suffering a major foot injury in 2021, but as of right now it looks like that notion was very premature.

