Derrick Henry on tossing Josh Norman: ‘I’ve been doing a lot of curls’

Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry created yet another memorable moment for his career on Tuesday when he stiff-armed Buffalo Bills cornerback Josh Norman into oblivion.

The play happened in the second quarter as Henry attempted to break a run to the outside, where he was met by Norman, who was turned away with brute force.

Henry not only prevented Norman from tackling him, he also threw the veteran corner airborne like a ragdoll with one arm.

In case you haven’t seen the play, or simply want to enjoy it again, here’s another look at it.





When asked about it after the game, Henry had a very simple answer for how he was able to toss Norman like he was nothing.

“I’ve been doing a lot of curls,” Henry said.

Related

Twitter explodes after Derrick Henry ragdolls Josh Norman with stiff-arm

We can attest to that, as Henry posts videos of himself doing intense workouts all offseason long — and clearly they are paying off.

Henry also talked about how ready the team was to take the field after a long layoff, according to Jim Wyatt of Titans Online, which was apparent after they crushed the Bills, 42-16.

“We all had two weeks off, and we all love ball – we were ready to play,” Henry said. “We were going to line up with whoever we had to go out there with and go play against a good team and try and win the football. That was our mindset as a team, and it’s what we had to go out there and do.”

Ultimately, Henry was only able to muster up 57 yards on the ground and 3.0 yards per tote against the Bills’ elite run defense, but he did score a pair of touchdowns, including the final dagger with under four minutes left.

Henry and the Titans will look to keep the good times rolling when they meet the Houston Texans at Nissan Stadium in Week 6.

Related