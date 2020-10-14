Derrick Henry tosses Bills' Josh Norman with epic stiff arm

Derrick Henry tosses Josh Norman with epic stiff arm originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Bills cornerback Josh Norman learned on Tuesday that tackling Titans running back Derrick Henry is an incredibly difficult task.

During the second quarter of Tuesday's matchup, Norman found himself in space with Henry and in position to bring the 6-foot-2 running back to the ground. What happened next was the opposite of that.

As the former Washington cornerback approached Henry, the NFL's leading rusher from a year ago extended his left arm out to keep Norman away.

Then, Norman went flying.

Impressed with his own work, Henry stared at a helpless Norman before rushing out of bounds for the first down. It wasn't the football equivalent of Allen Iverson stepping over Ty Lue, but it was dang close.

Henry's stiff arm on Norman was just the highlight of an overall rough first half for the cornerback.

Later in the half, Norman was called for a penalty that kept Tennessee's offense on the field. Ryan Tannehill capped off the possession with a 10-yard touchdown rush, extending the Titans lead to 21-10 before the intermission.

Tuesday marked Norman's first time playing in Tennessee since Washington last traveled to Nashville in 2018. After a Tennessee victory, Norman's signature bow-and-arrow celebration was mocked by Titans tackle Taylor Lewan, which led to an altercation between the two.

Things got HEATED between Josh Norman and Taylor Lewan postgame. pic.twitter.com/HXCE6zRSzj — NBC Sports Washington Football (@NBCSWASFootball) December 23, 2018

After Tuesday, it's likely Norman will be in no rush to return to Tennessee.