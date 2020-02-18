Derrick Henry: Tom Brady the 'GOAT', but why wouldn't Titans want Ryan Tannehill back?

If Tom Brady decides to leave the New England Patriots after winning six Super Bowl championships in 20 years with the franchise, one interesting free agent destination for him to consider is the Tennessee Titans.

The Titans beat the Patriots at Gillette Stadium in the AFC Wild Card round this past season thanks in large part to the efforts of quarterback Ryan Tannehill and running back Derrick Henry. Henry, in particular, dominated the Patriots' highly rated defense with 182 rushing yards and a touchdown in the Titans' upset victory. Both of these players can become unrestricted free agents when the market opens in March, and even though Tannehill was great for the Titans in 2019, the idea of possibly acquiring a quarterback of Brady's caliber would be intriguing.

Henry recently was asked on Barstool Sports' "Bussin' With The Boys" podcast about what he would think if Brady came to the Titans. The veteran running back had plenty of praise for the 42-year-old quarterback, but it's clear he's a fan of Tannehill's ability to help the Titans win going forward.

"I would think: Why isn't Ryan Tannehill good enough?" Henry said. "(Brady) still can play. Obviously, age doesn't matter for him, he's still playing at a high level, so my question would be, why isn't Ryan good enough, you know?"

Tannehill took over as the Titans' starting quarterback in Week 7 and helped the team earn a wild-card playoff berth with a 7-3 finish to the regular season. The Titans upset the Patriots and No. 1 seed Baltimore Ravens in the playoffs -- both on the road -- before falling to the eventual Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game.

Tannehill proved, for the first time in his career, that he's able to make winning plays in the postseason. The Titans would be wise to bring him back given how explosive their offense became after he was named the starter.

"Tom Brady is the GOAT," Henry reiterated later in the podcast. "That is no question at all. The best of all time. But then, at the same time, I mean, Ryan Tannehill is our quarterback, went to the AFC Championship. Why would we not want Ryan back? Just wanted to clear that up, Tom Brady is the GOAT."

Brady and Tannehill are among the best players in what's expected to be a loaded class of free agent quarterbacks, and where these two sign no doubt will have a profound impact on the balance of power in the AFC.

