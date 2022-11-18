Derrick Henry, Titans get tricky to convert on fourth down against Packers

Barry Werner
You better be certain of the play if you are going for it on fourth down.

Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill appeared lost in the second quarter as his team faced a fourth-and-inches.

Tricky, tricky.

Tannehill was actually in motion, sort of, and the direct snap went to Derrick Henry.

The Titans’ great running back surged through the trenches and picked up the first down.

Story originally appeared on Touchdown Wire

