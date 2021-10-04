Derrick Henry on Titans offense: Everything is fixable

Playing without their top two receivers and suffering multiple injuries along their offensive line, the Titans lost to the Jets in overtime on Sunday.

While running back Derrick Henry is on pace to break several records after putting together another game of over 150 yards rushing, the Tennessee offense isn’t quite living up to its lofty expectations. In the Week Four loss, the Titans scored touchdowns on just two of their five red-zone possessions. The club was also 5-of-19 on third down and surrendered seven sacks.

But Henry isn’t hitting the proverbial panic button.

“We just have to play better,” Henry said postgame, via Ben Arthur of The Tennessean. “Ain’t looking for no excuses, pointing the finger at nothing. … Gotta finish drives, play better as a unit. That’s all it is.”

Henry also doesn’t feel concerned with all the offensive issues.

“Nah, not at all,” he said. “Everything is fixable. We just gotta clean up. Come back to work next week and get ready to play.”

The Titans will have a chance for a get-right game against the Jaguars in Week Five. But with Jacksonville rested coming off a Thursday matchup in Week Four, Tennessee can’t look past its division rival.

