Although Titans running back Derrick Henry has neither signed the franchise tag nor agreed to a long-term contract extension, the team thinks everything is going to work out.

Titans General Manager Jon Robinson told reporters on a conference call today that talks with Henry have been positive, with Henry saying he wants to remain in Tennessee and hopes to get a contract done.

Robinson added that the team would also like to see Henry stay in Tennessee beyond just this season.

Although running backs have been devalued in today’s NFL, the Titans place a high value on Henry after he had the best season of his career, with 303 carries for 1,540 yards and 16 touchdowns in the regular season, followed by 83 carries for 446 yards and two touchdowns in the postseason.

Derrick Henry, Titans having positive talks originally appeared on Pro Football Talk