Derrick Henry tired of watching last year’s 99-yard TD run

Titans running back Derrick Henry tied an NFL record that can’t be broken against the Jaguars last season, but he’s grown weary of seeing reminders of the moment.

With Tennessee backed up on their 1-yard-line, Henry took a handoff from Marcus Mariota and found some space around the left side of the offensive line. He stiff-armed cornerback A.J. Bouye, threw linebacker Leon Jacobs out of his way and then used another stiff-arm on linebacker Myles Jack to clear the way for a 99-yard touchdown run.

That play will get some airtime with the Titans and Jaguars meeting again on Thursday night, but Henry’s not interested in another walk down memory lane.

“I’m sure [the Jaguars] are, because I am tired of seeing it — so I know for sure they are,” Henry said, via the team’s website. “It’s over with, man. It was a great moment, and I appreciate it. I cherish it. But it’s time to move on now. I’m sure [their coaches] show it to them every day, because it’s all people talk about. I am sure they are going to be locked in and ready to go.”

The touchdown was one of four for Henry that night and kicked off a four-game stretch that saw Henry run for 585 yards and score seven touchdowns. He’s not quite as hot to start this season, but has 165 rushing yards, 87 receiving yards and three overall touchdowns through the first two weeks.