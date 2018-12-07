Derrick Henry ties NFL record with 99-yard run

Well, that was a turn of events.

The Jaguars were on the doorstep of taking the lead. They drove to the 1-yard line in 14 plays after getting on the scoreboard with a safety but didn’t score.

After converting a fourth-and-one at the Titans 5, Jacksonville went for it on fourth-and-goal at the 1. Leonard Fournette was stopped for no gain after begin stopped for no gain from the 1 on second down. Cody Kessler overthew open fullback Tommy Bohanon on third down from the 1.

On the Titans’ first play from scrimmage, Derrick Henry went 99 yards to tie Tony Dorsett’s NFL record for the longest run in NFL history. Henry broke three tackles in going from end zone to end zone.

Henry has three 70-plus yard rushing touchdowns since 2017, the most in the NFL, according to NFL Research.

Washington running back Adrian Peterson had a career-best 90-yard run for a touchdown on Monday night.

Henry now has 129 yards and two touchdowns on only six carries. The Titans missed the extra point so they lead 13-2.