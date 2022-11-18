Derrick Henry is doing it all tonight, but Christian Watson continues to shine for the Packers.

A game has broken out late in the third quarter, with the Titans holding a 20-17 lead.

Henry has 19 carries for 57 yards and a touchdown; he has two receptions for 45 yards; and he now has a 3-yard touchdown pass to Austin Hooper, going 2-for-2 for 4 yards as a thrower tonight.

After the Packers cut the Titans’ lead to 14-9 on a 39-yard field goal on their first drive of the second half, Tennessee went 91 yards in only six plays. Ryan Tannehill threw a 31-yard pass to Chigoziem Okonkwo in the possession, and Henry had a 42-yard catch-and-run to the Green Bay 9 after officials missed a blatant hold at the line of scrimmage.

The Titans ended it with a handoff to Henry, who did a jump pass to a wide-open Hooper in the back of the end zone.

Tannehill is 17-of-21 for 206 yards and a touchdown.

The Packers answered right back, though, with Watson catching his fifth touchdown pass in the past six quarters. He had three touchdowns against the Cowboys on Sunday and has added two more tonight.

Watson’s first score went for 14 yards and his most recent for 8.

Aaron Jones scored on a 2-point conversion, making it a three-point game with 2:04 remaining in the third quarter.

Derrick Henry throws TD pass to Austin Hooper, but Christian Watson answers originally appeared on Pro Football Talk