Derrick Henry throws 12-yard TD pass for Titans
The Seattle Seahawks need the game far more than the Tennessee Titans. The NFC West squad will be climbing from behind after a TD pass from an unlikely source.
Mike Vrabel called a trick play and it worked perfectly as star running back Derrick Henry threw a 12-yard pass to Chigoziem Okonkwo.
After the PAT, the Titans led 7-0 early in the second quarter.
DERRICK HENRY TD PASS
📺: #SEAvsTEN on CBS
📱: Stream on #NFLPlus https://t.co/UIg1XAk0MB pic.twitter.com/FM0dZ4GZjo
— NFL (@NFL) December 24, 2023
Henry has thrown TD passes in 2021, ’22 and ’23.