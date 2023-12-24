Derrick Henry throws 12-yard TD pass for Titans

The Seattle Seahawks need the game far more than the Tennessee Titans. The NFC West squad will be climbing from behind after a TD pass from an unlikely source.

Mike Vrabel called a trick play and it worked perfectly as star running back Derrick Henry threw a 12-yard pass to Chigoziem Okonkwo.

After the PAT, the Titans led 7-0 early in the second quarter.

Henry has thrown TD passes in 2021, ’22 and ’23.

