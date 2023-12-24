Advertisement

Derrick Henry throws 12-yard TD pass for Titans

Barry Werner
·1 min read

The Seattle Seahawks need the game far more than the Tennessee Titans. The NFC West squad will be climbing from behind after a TD pass from an unlikely source.

Mike Vrabel called a trick play and it worked perfectly as star running back Derrick Henry threw a 12-yard pass to Chigoziem Okonkwo.

After the PAT, the Titans led 7-0 early in the second quarter.

Henry has thrown TD passes in 2021, ’22 and ’23.

Story originally appeared on Touchdown Wire