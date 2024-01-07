Derrick Henry thanks Titans fans for "greatest eight years of my life" after Sunday's win

Before Sunday's game against the Jaguars, Titans running back Derrick Henry said he would be treating it like any other but it was clear after the game that this one was different.

Henry's contract with the Titans is up, so the 28-20 win over the Jaguars might have been his last time in a Titans uniform. Henry has been with the team since being drafted in the second round of the 2016 draft and he took a moment to address the home crowd after the game to make sure they knew how he felt about them.

"Titans fans, I just want to say thank you for the greatest eight years of my life," Henry said. "The ups and the downs, y'all have been there for everything. Through the adversity, watching me grow as a person and a player, always supporting me. I love y'all. I love seeing the 22s in the stadium. Hopefully I was an inspiration to all the young kids and everybody in the community. Just, thank y'all so much. God is good, and Titan up, baby."

Henry turned in a vintage performance to close out the season. He ran 19 times for 153 yards and a touchdown as the Titans spoiled the Jaguars' playoff hopes.