Derrick Henry takes part in Wednesday’s practice

Titans running back Derrick Henry didn’t practice at all last week before running 21 times for 86 yards in a 24-21 loss to the Texans and the team is taking a different approach to his schedule this week.

According to multiple reporters at the open portion of Titans practice, Henry was in uniform and working in drills with the rest of the team. Henry’s either been limited or out of practice the last few weeks because of his hamstring injury, which seems likely to continue as the Titans try to have him at full speed against the Saints this Sunday.

The Titans also had cornerback Adoree' Jackson back on the practice field. Jackson has missed the last two games with a foot injury.

Wide receiver Adam Humphries has also been out the last two weeks. He remained off the field dealing with his ankle injury on Wednesday and reports from the session indicated that Corey Davis was also missing from receiver drills.

UPDATE 3:35 p.m. ET: The Titans listed Davis as a limited participant as he joined the session after it was closed to the media. An ankle injury is listed as the reason for his presence on the injury report.