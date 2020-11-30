Heading into today’s game, Titans running back Derrick Henry and Vikings running back Dalvin Cook were neck and neck in the race to lead the league in rushing. Not anymore.

Henry had a big game today, rushing for 178 yards against the Colts. Cook did not have a big game, rushing for 61 yards against the Panthers. Henry now leads the NFL with 1,257 rushing yards. Cook is second with 1,130 yards.

With Jaguars running back James Robinson third in the NFL with 890 yards, it’s a two-man race between Henry and Cook. And after today, Cook has an uphill climb to catch Henry.

Henry led the league in rushing last year as well, and he’s poised to be the first player to lead the NFL in rushing in back-to-back years since LaDainian Tomlinson in 2006 and 2007.

Derrick Henry takes big lead in NFL rushing race originally appeared on Pro Football Talk