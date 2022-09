Reuters

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The United States is likely to start recommending COVID-19 vaccines annually, health officials said on Tuesday, as new boosters designed to fight currently circulating variants of the coronavirus roll out. By the end of this week, 90% of Americans will live within five miles (8 km) of sites carrying updated vaccines, U.S. health secretary Xavier Becerra said at a White House briefing. President Joe Biden said separately in a statement that for most Americans, "that means one COVID-19 shot, once a year, each fall."