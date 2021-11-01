Derrick Henry suffers potential season-ending injury ahead of Week 9 vs. Rams

One of the most anticipated games of Week 9 was the showdown between the Los Angeles Rams and the Tennessee Titans on Sunday Night Football. The matchup may lose some interest with the unfortunate news involving Derrick Henry, however.

During Tennessee’s victory over the Indianapolis Colts, Henry suffered a foot injury that could cause him to miss the rest of the season. Henry will be undergoing an MRI on Monday to discover the severity of the injury, which will likely determine whether he’ll be out for the season.

This would be a massive loss for the Titans ahead of a meeting with the Rams this weekend.

Titans’ RB Derrick Henry suffered a potentially season-ending foot injury during Sunday’s 34-31 win over Indianapolis, sources reported ESPN. Henry is undergoing an MRI today to determine the full extent of the damage. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 1, 2021

The bruising back was on his way to a historic season with 937 rushing yards and 10 touchdowns in the first eight weeks. He also leads the NFL with 219 carries, putting him on track to have an eye-popping 465 carries this season.

Playing Henry was something that Rams defenders — and fans of the team — likely had circled on their calendars. Stopping Henry is easier said than done, and the offense of the Titans revolves around the Alabama product dealing punishment on opposing defenses.

Given Henry’s role on the Titans, the Rams will likely become even heavier favorites at week’s end. Los Angeles has opened as 6.5-point favorites over the AFC South leaders.

