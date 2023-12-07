Derrick Henry: Sucks that I couldn't return last Sunday, but I respect their decision

Titans running back Derrick Henry left last Sunday's loss to the Colts in order to be evaluated for a concussion and he didn't return, so it wasn't a shock to see a report last Monday morning that said he was in the league's concussion protocol.

Head coach Mike Vrabel said later in the day that Henry had not been cleared to return before the end of the game by medical personnel, but that he was actually not placed in the concussion protocol. On Thursday, Henry said he "got my bell rung a little bit" but feels good now and felt well enough to return against the Colts as well.

"I felt fine — just took a helmet-to-helmet hit and they saw enough where I couldn't go back in. I wanted to go back in — it was hard to watch — but I have to respect their decision," Henry said, via the team's website. "I can’t fight it — it's their decision, it's their call. It sucks, but you have to respect it. I wanted to go out there and continue to play and help us win, but they felt different. . . . I think the league is trying to be cautious with head injuries, which I respect. It's all about player safety."

After scoring four touchdowns in the first 10 games, Henry has scored two touchdowns in each of the last two games. That made his absence all the more painful down the stretch last week and he'll try to pick up where he lft off against Miami on Monday night.

