Derrick Henry stiff-arms Rayshawn Jenkins out of Duval County
Derrick Henry is strong. So, don’t get in his way when he is rolling.
The Tennessee Titans running back had momentum going on a running play in the second quarter on Saturday.
Rayshawn Jenkins, not a small person at 6-foot-1 and 200 pounds, made the mistake of trying to stop the great Titans RB.
Henry threw a classic stiff arm and the Jacksonville Jaguars DB went flying about 5 yards before landing out of bounds.
DERRICK HENRY STIFF ARM 😳 @KingHenry_2
📺: #TENvsJAX on ESPN/ABC
📱: Stream on NFL+ https://t.co/7G4GCGiaVR pic.twitter.com/CHEDF5p2g8
— NFL (@NFL) January 8, 2023
The play set up a TD pass from Joshua Dobbs to Chigoziem Okonkwo.
After the PAT the slumping Titans were up 10-0.
The @Titans extend their lead!
📺: #TENvsJAX on ESPN/ABC
📱: Stream on NFL+ https://t.co/7G4GCGiaVR pic.twitter.com/2jVWkD1578
— NFL (@NFL) January 8, 2023