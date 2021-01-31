Derrick Henry stats that show Titans RB isn’t human

Since late 2018, Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry has been one of the most dominant players at his position — and we have the receipts to back that statement up.

Henry is fresh off a 2,000-yard season, the eighth in NFL history by a running back, and he has won back-to-back rushing titles, becoming the first rusher to do so since LaDainian Tomlinson in 2006-07.

The former second-round pick has accomplished those feats by putting up ridiculous stats that most mortals could only dream of producing.

While Henry’s dominance has shone particularly bright in each of the past two seasons, we had an idea his career was about to take off late in the 2018 campaign when he posted 585 yards and seven touchdowns in his last four games.

Thanks to Pro Football Focus, we have an even better understanding of just how great Henry has been. Here’s a look at a handful of stats PFF has compiled to prove it.

Henry's yards after contact: Part 1

Only Derrick Henry has more total rushing yards than Derrick Henry has yards after contact since 2019. That's right, Henry's yards after contact number in that span is more yards than every NFL back except himself. Note: PFF actually shorted Henry one yard, he should have 3,567, but the point stands. https://twitter.com/PFF_Fantasy/status/1354880152057085953

Henry's yards after contact: Part 2

Since entering the league in 2016, Henry has compiled an obscene 4,994 yards after contact. Only two running backs in the entire NFL have more total rushing yards in that time than the Alabama product's yards after contact number: Ezekiel Elliot and Todd Gurley. https://twitter.com/PFF/status/1355289887927390210 Bear in mind, Henry didn't see his first 200-carry season until 2018 and his first heavy workload until 2019, while both Gurley and Elliot had at least 200 or more carries from their first season on (Gurley had less than 200 in 2020).

Henry's yards after contact: Part 3

Since 2019 and including the playoffs, Henry has over 1,000 more yards after contact than the next closest back, Cleveland Browns rusher Nick Chubb. https://twitter.com/PFF_Fantasy/status/1355561413033426944

Henry's 200-yard games as compared to rest of NFL

Henry totaled his first 200-yard game against the Jacksonville Jaguars late in the 2018 season, which really put him on the NFL map for the first time. In total, Henry has posted five 200-yard games the past three seasons, and the rest of the NFL has six combined in that span. Henry had three (!) alone during the 2020 campaign. https://twitter.com/Ihartitz/status/1352391219347943427 If not for Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor going off in Week 17 of last season against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Henry would be tied with the rest of the NFL. Henry also holds the record for the most 200-yard, two-touchdown performances in NFL history, a mark he tied and then broke in 2020.

Henry's 100-plus-yard games since 2019

Henry has posted a grand total of 18 games with 100-plus yards since 2019 (including playoffs), which is five more than the next closest back. https://twitter.com/PFF/status/1355878511861370880

More impressive Henry stats

These ones aren't as impressive as the first four, but are notable nonetheless. Henry's game hasn't just been about bruising plays, though. Henry has been about as consistent and explosive as any back in the NFL, as evidenced by these two following stats. In 2020, Henry had four runs of 40-plus yards, the second-most in the NFL behind Green Bay Packers running back, Aaron Jones. Henry also led the league in 20-plus-yard runs with 16, four more than the next closest back. https://twitter.com/PFF_Fantasy/status/1355683730971623428 Only two running backs in the NFL averaged 100-plus yards per contest and five-plus yards per carry in 2020: Henry and Minnesota Vikings running back, Dalvin Cook. https://twitter.com/PFF/status/1354814250334576641 Adding to that, Henry is the only running back in the NFL to average 100-plus yards per game in each of the past two seasons. He was the only one to do so in 2019.