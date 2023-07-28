Derrick Henry shares passionate statement on current RB situation

Recently, there has been a lot of frustration from running backs all across the NFL on how the position has been treated, devalued and underpaid. One former Alabama running back, Josh Jacobs, is at the center of it all as he holds out from Las Vegas Raiders training camp after being franchise-tagged.

Now, one of the most dominant running backs in the league, former Tide star and Heisman winner Derrick Henry, has spoken out.

During media availability at the Tennessee Titans training camp, Henry spoke passionately about what is going on and how he feels about it all.

“I try to think of the future,” said Henry. “Like I said, the guys that got tagged, I got tagged and had to go through that process, and it’s tough right now. So I just want to do anything possible to help show our value. But definitely try to be together as a movement to improve the situation because there have been times where running backs sometimes touch the ball more than the quarterback, have y’all witnessed this? I’m pretty sure y’all have, so just trying to show that we are valuable just as any other position. they use us in commercials and allover the place. And we just want our share.”

Buck Reising, who shared the clip to Twitter says this is “as passionate as I’ve ever seen him at the podium.”

Derrick Henry on the current running back conundrum. As passionate as I’ve ever seen him at the podium pic.twitter.com/KCEEGb8Iv4 — Buck Reising (@BuckReising) July 28, 2023

Roll Tide Wire will continue to follow Derrick Henry, the Josh Jacobs situation and all other former Alabama players now in the NFL.

