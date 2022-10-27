The last three times Titans running back Derrick Henry has faced the Texans, his numbers have been other-worldly: In the last game of 2019, Henry carried 32 times for 211 yards and three touchdowns against the Texans, and in two meetings in 2020, Henry had 22 carries for 212 yards and two touchdowns at home, and 34 carries for 250 yards and two touchdowns on the road.

In 2021 Henry missed both of the Titans’ games against the Texans with an injury, but now he’s poised to face the Texans again on Sunday, and if he can continue his recent ways, he’ll do something unprecedented in NFL history.

No player in NFL history has ever had two rushing touchdowns in four consecutive games against a single opponent, and no player in NFL history has ever had 150 rushing yards in four consecutive games against a single opponent. Henry could do both of those things on Sunday.

Texans coach Lovie Smith said his team is well aware of what a challenge Henry presents.

“He’s as big as our defensive ends. Has as good of speed as some of our skill guys,” Smith said. “Plays hard, pads low to the ground. These are the kind of guys though that as I talk about having an opportunity to play against some of the all-time greats, we look forward to competing against him also. I’m talking for our defense. You want to see how you match up against the best.”

In the past, the Texans haven’t matched up well against Henry. Smith will hope his defense can change that.

Derrick Henry seeking an unprecedented streak of success against the Texans originally appeared on Pro Football Talk