Derrick Henry’s second TD puts Titans back on top
The Titans and Commanders have traded the lead twice in the third quarter of Sunday’s game.
Carson Wentz put the Commanders in the lead with a 30-yard touchdown pass to Dyami Brown, but the Titans took the lead back on their next possession. A 60-yard pass to Nick Westbrook-Ikhine flipped the field and Derrick Henry scored on a one-yard run a few plays later.
The Titans are now up 21-17 after three quarters.
Henry has 23 carries for 85 yards while Ryan Tannehill is 13-of-22 for 173 yards and a score. Both of Brown’s catches have gone for touchdowns on Sunday and he has covered 105 yards on those scores. Carson Wentz is 12-of-20 for 261 yards overall.
