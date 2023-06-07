What Derrick Henry said (and didn't) about trade rumors, Tennessee Titans roster changes, new offense

In an offseason of massive change for the Tennessee Titans, one thing is unquestionably the same: Derrick Henry is still a man of few words.

The 2023 offseason might've been the most tumultuous offseason Henry's had, now entering his eighth season with the Titans. Long-time teammates like Ben Jones and Taylor Lewan were released, making him the Titans' longest-tenured offensive player. The Titans hired a new offensive coordinator, installing Henry's fifth offensive scheme as a Titan, and a new running backs coach, Henry's first new position coach since 2017. First-year general manager Ran Carthon invested a third-round pick on running back Tyjae Spears, a player who could be Henry's replacement as the All Pro heads into the final year of his contract.

And then there's the matter of the trade rumors. Reports surfaced leading up to the NFL draft that the Titans had engaged in talks to trade Henry, reports Carthon has since refuted. But the rumors lingered as Henry, quarterback Ryan Tannehill and safety Kevin Byard all had their statuses on the team brought into question by trade talks and contract quibbles.

All that, and Henry still doesn't have much to say. He broke tradition by showing up for OTA practices in May, which are voluntary, and is still with the team at the start of minicamp. The only thing Henry is focused on is being his best self.

Here's everything Henry said about the busy offseason, and a few things he didn't say.

On the trade rumors and his relationship with Carthon

Henry said he talked to Byard in the offseason. But that's not unusual. The two long-time Titans talk every offseason. Nothing was any different just because Henry was mentioned in trade rumors and Byard was asked by the team to take a pay cut.

"We can’t really worry about that too much," Henry said. "Just control what you can control. Continue to work until it’s time to get back and get back to work."

Henry also talked about his relationship with Carthon, saying the two are in a good place despite the offseason rumors.

"Just talking to him. Meeting him in person," Henry said of how he and Carthon developed their relationship. "Just doing all those things when you get here and you get into football."

Henry did not comment on the trade rumors beyond these quotes, nor did he divulge any details about the conversations he and Carthon had.

On adjusting to the Titans' new offense

Offensive coordinator Tim Kelly's offensive scheme is incorporating more up-tempo looks than his predecessor Todd Downing did. Not that Henry seems concerned with that.

"I’ll let Tim handle that and (Mike) Vrabel handle that," Henry said. "Let us go out and do our job."

Henry described the offense as "completely new" and said learning the terminology has been the biggest adjustment. He said one of the main reasons he came to voluntary workouts was to get ahead in the film room and start learning the system with his teammates.

Not that any of this changes how he plans on running the ball.

"Yeah, that part hasn’t changed much," Henry said. "It’s just the terminology part."

On new teammates and new coaches

Tony Dews was Henry's running backs coach from 2018-22. This year, he's moving over to tight ends coach, making way for former Denver Broncos offensive coordinator Justin Outten to coach running backs. Henry said he and Dews still joke back and forth, but he and Outten are continuing to grow their relationship.

As for Spears, Henry has been impressed so far with the rookie's work ethic.

"He comes in willing to learn, ready to learn," Henry said. "He’s smart. He attacks every day like he’s supposed to. He works hard every day. I’m excited for him and what he’s able to do for this team."

On being one of the last veterans standing

Henry said he misses Jones and Lewan's presences in the locker room, but their releases haven't changed anything about his leadership style. He's still leading by example and offering advice when he can.

He turns 30 in January, a dreaded age for NFL running backs. Heading into the final year of his contract with the Titans, Henry's future is uncertain. Yet another thing that doesn't bother him.

"I’m not going to change what I do," Henry said. "I’m going to continue to work and be who I am and everything will take care of itself."

As if to underscore his point, Henry answered the question "Did you change anything about your preparation this offseason?" with four words.

"Same old, same old," Henry said.

Nick Suss is the Titans beat writer for The Tennessean. Contact Nick at nsuss@gannett.com. Follow Nick on Twitter @nicksuss.

