Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill faced some significant criticism in the aftermath of Tennessee’s 19-16 loss to Cincinnati in the divisional round.

But the Titans do not appear poised to look elsewhere for a quarterback, with General Manager Jon Robinson saying multiple times that Tannehill will remain the club’s signal-caller.

Running back Derrick Henry, who returned from a foot injury to play in the Titans’ lone postseason contest, also backed his quarterback in an interview this week with Jim Wyatt of the team’s website.

“At this point, people are looking to find a scapegoat and want to blame someone,” Henry said. “We know what comes with the territory when you have high expectations, and you don’t meet that expectation. But that’s just what it is. Ryan has been in this league for a long time and he is a great player. We all take on the criticism — I take it on. It is a team sport, and not just one player.

“You just have to accept it for what it is, and you can’t let it get you down, and cause you to beat yourself up. You have to let it motivate you, and make you come back better. He has to know he has his teammates behind [him], and everybody else in the organization as well.”

Tannehill has been a difference-maker for the Titans since taking over as the starting quarterback midway through the 2019 season. But his touchdowns went from 33 in 2020 to 21 in 2021. And he doubled his interceptions from seven to 14.

Robinson noted that the Titans need to add depth at receiver. And having a healthy Henry for a full season will help. But Tannehill’s performance can also be better in 2022 for a Tennessee team that has gone one-and-done in the postseason for the last two years.

Derrick Henry on Ryan Tannehill: At this point, people are looking for a scapegoat originally appeared on Pro Football Talk