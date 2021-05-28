Derrick Henry, Ryan Tannehill, A.J. Brown among players absent from Titans’ OTAs

Charean Williams
·1 min read
The Titans, like most teams in the NFL, had a player-issued statement last month about organized team activities. The Titans said, they were “in solidarity with players across the NFL who will exercise their right to not attend in-person voluntary workouts.”

Titans veterans, unlike veteran players from many other teams, are putting action behind their words.

Derrick Henry, Ryan Tannehill and A.J. Brown were among those not at the team facility for Thursday’s on-field work, Terry McCormick of titaninsider.com reports. Punter Brett Kern, tight end Anthony Firkser and safety Amani Hooker were the only projected starters returning in 2021 who were on the practice field Thursday.

Some veterans not in attendance for on-field work have attended the virtual meetings, Titans coach Mike Vrabel said.

“I just try to explain to these guys that they have to make the best decision for their own personal situation,” Vrabel said. “Going through that as a player, I chose to be a part of them and I chose to not be a part of them at times, and I respect that.”

The workouts are voluntary, after all.

“We had communication before OTA [about] who was going to be here and who was not going to be here,” Hooker said. “Everyone is a pro, and we know the guys who are not here are going to be doing what they’ve got to do to step in and be ready.”

Derrick Henry, Ryan Tannehill, A.J. Brown among players absent from Titans’ OTAs originally appeared on Pro Football Talk

