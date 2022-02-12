Derrick Henry on Ryan Tannehill: “We’re going to stick together and come back better”

Despite the vague possibility of Aaron Rodgers being interested in relocating from Wisconsin to Tennessee, Titans management remains committed to quarterback Ryan Tannehill. Titans running back Derrick Henry does, too.

We posted some of Henry’s comments about Tannehill earlier in the week, from another interview. On Friday, Henry appeared on PFT Live. Here’s what he said about Tannehill, whose season ended with three interceptions in a playoff loss to the Bengals.

“Look, everybody has adversity,” Henry said. “One game doesn’t define a player. It’s not just one person playing out there by himself. It’s a team effort. Things like that happens sometimes. At the end of the day, I know who Ryan is. I know the type of player that he is that he’s going to let that fuel him and not get down on himself. We’re all back and we’re all behind him. We’re all going to stick together and come back better.”

The No. 1 seed in 2021, the Titans can’t be much better in the regular season. The challenge becomes the postseason, where the Titans have been knocking on the door but unable to kick it in.

The full Henry interview appears in the attached video.

