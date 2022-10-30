Derrick Henry shatters more records in fourth consecutive 200-yard, two TD game vs. Texans

The Houston Texans can't stop Derrick Henry.

Henry steamrolled Houston on the ground with a 219-yard, two-touchdown effort in the Tennessee Titans' 17-10 win. It was the fourth consecutive game Henry eclipsed 200 rushing yards and scored twice against the Texans, a streak that either tied or broke NFL records.

He became the first player in NFL history to rush for at least 150 yards in four consecutive games against the same opponent and tied former Titans running back Eddie George for the most consecutive games with at least two rushing touchdowns, per NFL.com. His 75th career touchdown also passed George for the Titans' franchise record.

Derrick Henry scores his 75th career TD, passing Eddie George for the franchise record!

Henry also finished with his sixth career 200-yard rushing game, which tied Adrian Peterson and O.J. Simpson for the most in NFL history.

In his past four games against the Texans, Henry is averaging 223 rushing yards and 2.25 rushing yards per game. Even more impressive: Henry is averaging 7.43 yards per rushing attempt. Those are all absurd stats to put up against the same team. If he stays healthy, Henry will get another crack at the Texans on Dec. 24 in Week 16.

Derrick Henry can't be stopped. (Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images)

Titans debut Malik Willis, but still run through Henry

Third-round rookie quarterback Malik Willis started his first career game after Ryan Tannehill was ruled out. The Titans remained a run-first team.

Willis attempted just 10 passes Sunday and finished with six completions for 55 yards and one interception. He added 12 rushing yards on five attempts.

Meanwhile, Henry earned 32 rushing attempts. It was his second consecutive game with at least 30 carries. After a slow start to the season, Henry is again looking like a stud. Including Week 8's performance, Henry has 755 rushing yards and seven rushing touchdowns. Though not league-leading, those numbers are still among the best at his position. He's on pace to finish with 1,604 rushing yards, which is vintage Henry.