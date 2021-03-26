Derrick Henry puts on a show with insane workout

Barry Werner
Derrick Henry makes players look like children on the field with his speed and strength.

There is no wonder why when you watch the Tennessee Titans’ running back work out. There is strength and then there is the display Henry puts on below:

Oh and he combines speed and agility to go with superhuman strength. Imagine trying to tackle the Heisman winner from Alabama with a full head of steam.

Look out.

