Derrick Henry practicing Friday after day off Thursday

The management of Titans running back Derrick Henry‘s hamstring injury this week included giving Henry a day off from practice on Thursday, but the team didn’t extend that rest time through Friday.

Henry was practicing with the team during the open portion of practice. He’s said repeatedly in recent weeks that his leg would have to be falling off in order for him to miss a game and things have not gotten to that point, so there’s every reason to think he’ll be in action against the Saints.

Cornerback Adoree' Jackson joined Henry in going from limited participation on Wednesday to out of practice on Thursday and he is also back on the field Friday. Jackson has been out with a foot injury.

Wide receiver Adam Humphries (ankle) missed another practice and seems likely to miss Sunday’s game.