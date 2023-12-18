Derrick Henry ponders future after Titans eliminated from playoff contention

The Titans were eliminated from playoff contention after their 19-16 overtime loss to the Texans. It was an especially frustrating day for running back Derrick Henry, who had a career-worst day as a starter.

He gained only 9 yards on 16 carries after averaging 203.6 yards in the past five games against the Texans.

"We weren't great today as a whole," Henry said, via Turron Davenport of ESPN. "They were the better team today. The credit goes to them. It seemed like they had an answer for everything."

Henry admits that he has begun to think about his future.

He is in the final year of his contract, set to become a free agent in March. The Titans are projected to have $91.8 million in cap space this offseason, so it's possible they could bring back Henry on a reduced deal, but rookie Tyjae Spears has only one fewer snap than Henry and had 30 yards on nine carries Sunday.

"Yeah, definitely today you had that feeling [that it could be the end of his career with the Titans]," Henry said. "I had hope of kind of slipping in there [the playoffs], and then being eliminated with three games left. I've been here my whole career. Definitely wanted to go out strong, which that isn't the case."

Henry, who turns 30 in January, has 214 carries for 875 yards and 10 touchdowns. His 9,210 career rushing yards are second-most in team history behind Eddie George, and his 88 career rushing touchdowns top the franchise chart.

"I'll try to give it my all in these last three games and leave it all on the field," Henry said.