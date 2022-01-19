Derrick Henry poised to make return in NFL playoffs

Former Alabama and current Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry is continuing to make strides toward returning to the playing field for the Titans as they hope to make a deep playoff run.

The Titans take on the Cincinnati Bengals on Saturday in an AFC Divisional round matchup.

The Titans held a padded practice Tuesday and had some of the defensive players bang into Henry as he went through drills during the individual period of practice with the running backs. Coach Mike Vrabel said they wanted to replicate some of the things Henry would be asked to do if he played in a game.

“I felt great,” Henry said Wednesday. “I just wanted to get some pads on. Haven’t them on in a while and got some contact going.”

Henry was placed on injured reserve Nov. 1 because of a fractured foot he suffered in the team’s 34-31 win over the Indianapolis Colts in Week 8.

The decision on allowing Henry to play in the game on Sunday will be made following his continued incident-free participation in practice throughout the week.

Titans’ RB Derrick Henry passes test with contact practice:https://t.co/UldocD0GMY — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 19, 2022

They are expected to make a decision on his availability on Friday.

