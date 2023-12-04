Derrick Henry placed in concussion protocol

The Titans may be without running back Derrick Henry when they play the Dolphins in Week 14.

Henry has been placed in concussion protocol, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported on Monday morning.

Henry exited Sunday's overtime loss to the Colts in the fourth quarter and did not return. He had put together one of his best games of the season, rushing for 102 yards on 21 carries with two touchdowns. He also had one catch for 18 yards.

If Henry is sidelined, rookie Tyjae Spears would likely take over as Tennessee’s top running back. He has 329 yards rushing with a touchdown along with 33 catches for 192 yards this season.

Henry has rushed for 841 yards with eight TDs in 12 games this year.

The Titans will take on the Dolphins on the road next Monday night.