Derrick Henry on participating in offseason workouts: “I wanted to show I’m committed”

Derrick Henry could have easily skipped the Ravens’ voluntary portion of the off-season workout program, and nobody at the Under Armour Performance Center would have shared any concerns.

Henry is one of the best-conditioned athletes on the planet.

During the offseason, he trains alongside Dr. Ashley Reichert, PT, DPT, at SandersFit in Dallas, Texas.

During his Wednesday media session, Henry was asked about reporting for off-season workouts and why it was so important.

"I wanted to make sure that I show my teammates, and this organization, that I'm here, I'm committed." @KingHenry_2 on participating in offseason workouts: pic.twitter.com/dzgXIhEPV6 — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) April 17, 2024

Henry, 30, departs Tennessee after eight seasons and arrives in Baltimore as the perfect fit, complementing the game-breaking speed and elusiveness of quarterback Lamar Jackson.

Henry was a four-time Pro Bowler and two-time rushing champion with the Tennessee Titans from 2016 to 2023.

He’ll now look to get the Ravens over the Super Bowl hump.

Story originally appeared on Ravens Wire