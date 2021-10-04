Derrick Henry on pace to break NFL records for rushing yards, yards from scrimmage

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Michael David Smith
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Titans running back Derrick Henry is running more than ever, catching more passes than ever, and on pace to break NFL records for rushing yards and yards from scrimamge.

So far this season Henry has 113 carries for 510 yards and 14 catches for 125 yards, which gives him 127 touches and 635 yards from scrimmage this season.

With some help from the new 17-game season, that puts Henry on record pace in four statistical categories:

If Henry were to keep this pace for 17 games, he would finish with 480 carries this season, which would smash the NFL record of 416, set by Larry Johnson in 2006.

At his current pace, Henry would also rush for 2,168 yards, which would break the NFL record of 2,105 rushing yards, set by Eric Dickerson in 1984.

Henry would also finish the season with 540 touches, which would break the record of 492 touches set by James Wilder in 1984.

And Henry is on pace to finish the season with 2,699 yards from scrimmage, which would break the record of 2,509 yards from scrimmage, set by Chris Johnson in 2009.

Plenty of players who start a season strong fail to maintain their pace over the long haul. So no one should assume Henry is going to rewrite the record book. But the incredible start to the season he’s had, combined with the addition of a 17th game, gives Henry a great chance.

Derrick Henry on pace to break NFL records for rushing yards, yards from scrimmage originally appeared on Pro Football Talk

Recommended Stories

  • Browns Week 4 snap counts: Lot of TEs, more Lee than Wilson

    A lot of details when looking at Sunday's Browns snap counts:

  • Mac Jones proves he belongs in tight loss to Tom Brady, Buccaneers

    Despite the loss, rookie Mac Jones proves he can play with the best of the best!

  • Daniel Jones hopes Giants can build off Sunday’s win

    The Giants were on the wrong side of late field goals in Week Two and Week Three, but they were on the right side of one on Sunday. Graham Gano‘s 48-yard kick with 31 seconds left in regulation tied the Saints and sent the game in New Orleans to overtime. The Giants won the toss [more]

  • Ravens’ long snapper says Justin Tucker wants to break his own record on Sunday in Denver

    Ravens kicker Justin Tucker set a new NFL record with his 66-yard field goal last week in Detroit. But could he break his own record this week in Denver? Baltimore long snapper Nick Moore thinks he can. Footballs fly farther at Denver’s altitude, and Tucker has claimed that he could make a field goal as [more]

  • Kyler Murray: We have to continue to prove it

    The Cardinals moved to 4-0 in impressive fashion on Sunday. They traveled to Los Angeles to face an unbeaten Rams team and took them apart for a 37-20 win that left them alone at the top of the NFC West. It was an impressive performance across the board, including the work turned in by quarterback [more]

  • “Some good, some bad” for Trey Lance in first extended playing time

    49ers first-round pick Trey Lance played seven offensive snaps in the first three weeks of the season as a change of pace from starting quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, but he had a much different experience against the Seahawks on Sunday. Lance entered the game at the start of the third quarter and played the rest of [more]

  • Sam Burns pulls away in Mississippi for 2nd win of the year

    Sam Burns was in the mix down the stretch at the Sanderson Farms Championship along with a half-dozen players who were searching for their first PGA Tour title. Burns won the Valspar Championship at Innisbrook in the spring. Burns had four birdies in six-hole stretch on the back nine.

  • Packers dominate Steelers

    Aaron Rodgers still has it. Ben Roethlisberger does not. That’s the primary takeaway from today’s game in Green Bay, where Rodgers continued to make the kinds of deep throws that he’s made throughout his career, while Roethlisberger continued to throw short passes almost exclusively as he looked like he just no longer has the arm [more]

  • Brianna Turner, Brittney Griner lead Mercury past Aces for 2-1 series lead

    The Mercury got off to another fast start and never let up, winning a second straight rout.

  • Recap: Oregon State holds sole possession of first place in the Pac-12 North for the first time ever after 27-24 win over Washington

    For the first time in program history, Oregon State football stands alone atop the Pac-12 North standings. The Beavers defeated visiting Washington 27-24 on on a last second field goal from Everett Hayes. B.J. Baylor led a relentless ground attack for Oregon State, picking up 111 rushing yards (his third 100-yard game of the year) and two touchdowns. Sean McGrew nearly matched Baylor for the Huskies, with McGrew also scoring twice on 104 yards. But the game came down to the last drive, with Hayes sending the home crowd into pandemonium with a 24-yard field goal as time expired.

  • Browns Vs Vikings: Inactives include a big one for Minnesota

    The Browns will have their OL intact while the Vikings get two important pieces active but lose a big one on defense in today's announced inactives:

  • 162 games, 1 playoff berth. The Yankees can celebrate a clean start after a messy race

    They came to the stadium with suitcases, unsure where they would be tomorrow. They left with a playoff berth and a chance to wipe the slate clean after a 162-game slog.

  • Broncos suffer first loss of season after losing Teddy Bridgewater to concussion

    Bridgewater took a hard hit from Ravens rookie Odafe Oweh.

  • Mac Jones: We don’t really do moral victories

    The Patriots fell short against the Buccaneers in Tom Brady‘s return to Gillette Stadium on Sunday night, but there were things to like about the way they played in the 19-17 loss. One of them was the performance of quarterback Mac Jones. Jones completed 19 straight passes at one point in the game and finished [more]

  • Joe Haden: I wasn’t offside on blocked field goal

    One of the key plays in Sunday’s Packers win over the Steelers came just before halftime on a field goal attempt by Packers kicker Mason Crosby. Minkah Fitzpatrick blocked the 31-yard attempt, recovered the ball and returned it for a touchdown that put the Steelers up 16-14, but the play did not stand. Officials flagged [more]

  • ‘Venom: Let There Be Carnage’ Grosses $90 Million, the Best Opening Since ‘Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker’

    The "Venom" sequel and "Addams Family 2" did better than expected, while "The Many Saints of Newark" and "Titane" underperformed.

  • In Stefanski's return, Browns defense dominates Vikings 14-7

    After winning the NFL's Coach of the Year award in his first season with Cleveland, Kevin Stefanski now has a victory over his old team in Minnesota to highlight the start of his second year. The Browns are finally on the rise, behind their steady young leader on the sideline. Myles Garrett and the defense produced another dominant performance, Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt kept the ball moving on the ground, and the Browns beat the Vikings 14-7 on Sunday.

  • 49ers' Trey Lance makes NFL history on TD pass vs. Seahawks

    Trey Lance did something that no NFL quarterback has done in more than 40 years.

  • ‘SNL’ Spoofs ‘The View’s Dramatic On-Air Host Removal Over Positive Covid Tests

    A week after The View co-hosts Sunny Hostin and Ana Navarro abruptly exited the stage on live TV just as Vice President Kamala Harris was waiting to come on, the incident was played out in the season premiere of NBC’s Saturday Night Live. The skit involved a fictional daytime panel talk show, The Talking, featuring […]

  • The Rush: Tom Brady bests Patriots, breaks NFL passing record in New England return

    Tom Brady broke the all-time NFL passing yards record in his return to New England as the Bucs beat the Patriots. Elsewhere in the NFL, Andy Reid and the Chiefs picked up an impressive win over the Eagles in Philadelphia, Ben Roetlishberger joined an exclusive QB club, Sam Darnold is surprising everyone, Kyler Murray and the Cardinals are 4-0 and both the Giants and Jets logged their first wins of the season. Plus, the Yankees and Red Sox will face off in the AL Wildcard game, the 106-win Dodgers are forced into the play-in game and the wildest on-field action of the weekend came from a non-athlete.