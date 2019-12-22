Derrick Henry officially inactive against Saints

Word early on Sunday morning was that Titans running back Derrick Henry would be inactive against the Saints due to the hamstring injury that’s been bothering him the last few weeks and that word was on the mark.

Henry was put on the inactive list Sunday after being downgraded to questionable on Saturday. Dion Lewis will likely get the most work at running back in his absence.

The Titans have a few paths to a Wild Card, but all require the Steelers to lose at least one of their remaining games. If Tennessee wins out or loses Sunday and beats the Texans next week, they need the Steelers to lose once. Winning today and losing next week requires two Steelers losses and losing both both games would mean banking on the Steelers losing out and the Colts losing once.

Rookie defensive lineman Jeffery Simmons is also out for Tennessee after being listed as questionable with a knee injury.

New Orleans will be without both starting guards on Sunday. Right guard Larry Warford was ruled out with a knee injury and left guard Andrus Peat is inactive after being listed as questionable with a forearm injury. Defensive backs Chauncey Gardner-Johnson (concussion) and Patrick Robinson (calf) are active after drawing the same tag as Peat.