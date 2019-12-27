Derrick Henry off Titans injury report

Titans running back Derrick Henry said on Thursday that he is “definitely ready” to play against the Texans this Sunday despite the hamstring injury that kept him out of last week’s game and the team’s final injury report of the week says the same thing.

Henry did not receive an injury designation for the game after fully participating in practice for the third straight day on Friday. Henry was downgraded to questionable last Saturday, but he did less in practice last week and the decision to sit him against the Saints was made with an eye on getting him healthy for Week 17.

The Titans make the playoffs by beating the Texans. They could get in after losing as well, but the front door is clearest path to the postseason.

Wide receiver Adam Humphries (ankle) and cornerback Adoree' Jackson (foot) remain out for Tennessee. Wide receiver Kalif Raymond (concussion) will also miss this Sunday’s game.