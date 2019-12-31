Derrick Henry off injury report for first time in a long time

The Titans’ practice report was more notable for who wasn’t on it than who was.

Running back Derrick Henry was conspicuously absent, fully healthy heading into Saturday’s wild-card game.

Henry was on the practice report for more than a month with a hamstring injury, which kept him out of a Week 16 game against the Saints.

The Titans also had cornerback Adoree' Jackson at practice Tuesday. He had a full practice despite a foot injury.

Titans receiver Adam Humphries (ankle) remained out of practice. He has not played since Week 13.

Receiver Kalif Raymond (concussion) also didn’t practice.

Linebacker Daren Bates (shoulder) and receiver Cody Hollister (ankle) were limited.