Derrick Henry off final Titans injury report of the week

Earlier this week, Titans running back Derrick Henry insisted he was fine after he was listed as limited on Wednesday’s injury report with a foot issue.

Entering the weekend, Henry was right, as he does not have any game status on Friday’s injury report and is set to play Sunday’s game against the Chiefs.

Henry did not participate in Thursday’s practice, but on Friday’s injury report, Tennessee indicates that was for rest. He was a full participant in Friday’s session.

After rushing for 219 yards last week, Henry could once again have to carry the load if quarterback Ryan Tannehill has to miss a second consecutive game. Tannehill (ankle) is listed as questionable. Head coach Mike Vrabel said Tannehill is likely a game-time decision for this weekend.

While defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons (ankle) didn’t practice all week, he’s listed as questionable. Defensive lineman Kevin Strong (ankle) and outside linebacker Bud Dupree (illness) are also questionable. Dupree was added to the injury report on Friday as he did not practice.

