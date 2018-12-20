Derrick Henry “not really focused on 1,000 yards”

Heading into Week 14, you could have gotten pretty good odds on a wager that Titans running back Derrick Henry would pick up 1,000 rushing yards for the first time in his NFL career.

Henry had 474 yards over the first 12 games, which left him a few yards ahead of Dion Lewis for the team lead and on pace for 632 rushing yards. Things look a lot different two weeks later, however.

Henry followed up 238 yards against Jacksonville in Week 14 with 170 yards against the Giants last week, so he’s now just 118 yards away from the 1,000-yard mark. The Titans won both of those games to bolster their playoff hopes and Henry said that’s where his focus lies with two games left.

“I’m not focused on that,” Henry said, via the Tennessean. “I’m focused on us getting this win and us finishing out the week right, going in there prepared and executing the plan. Whatever happens, happens. I’m not really focused on 1,000 yards. As long as we play good and we win, I’ll be happy.”

The Titans face a Washington defense that’s allowing 116 rushing yards per game on Saturday. They’ve also lost five of their last seven games, so Henry may be able to take care of business on both fronts to set up a possible playoff play-in game against the Colts in Week 17.