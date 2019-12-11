Derrick Henry not practicing on Wednesday

Titans running back Derrick Henry said his leg would have to be “halfway off” in order for him to miss game action and the team continues to do what it can to make sure that his hamstring injury doesn’t get that bad.

Henry has sat out some practices and been limited in others in recent weeks, so it’s no surprise that he is not practicing as the team starts their on-field preparations for the Texans on Wednesday. The time off during the week hasn’t done anything to lower Henry’s productivity on Sunday and head coach Mike Vrabel indicated the team would keep handling things the same way.

Henry has run for 599 yards over the last four games, all of which were wins that saw the Titans score at least 30 points.

Cornerback Adoree' Jackson (foot) and wide receiver Adam Humphries (ankle) also aren’t practicing for the Titans. Both players were inactive for last Sunday’s win over the Raiders.