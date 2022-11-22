Derrick Henry is NFL’s rushing yards leader going into Week 12

As we touched on heading into the game, Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry was entering a favorable matchup against the Green Bay Packers on “Thursday Night Football.”

The King had 28 carries for 87 yards and rumbled into the endzone on a four-yard touchdown run. It wasn’t his best day by any means, but he definitely earned every yard.

After the dust has settled, both from Thursday night and the games on Sunday, Henry is atop the leaderboard in rushing with 1,010 yards.

Here’s how the top five looks after Week 11:

Derrick Henry – 1,010 yards Saquon Barkley – 953 yards Josh Jacobs – 930 yards Nick Chubb – 923 yards Justin Fields – 834 yards

Henry will now go up against a Cincinnati Bengals’ rushing defense that is in the middle of the pack entering Week 12, allowing 4.4 yards per carry.

If you recall, Cincinnati did a good job of bottling up the Titans’ ground game in the playoffs last year, limiting Henry to 62 yards on 20 carries and a score. I’d imagine Bengals head coach Zac Taylor will be looking for a similar effort from his defense.

Barkley will go up a Cowboys defense that has surrendered the seventh-most rushing yards per game in the league this season. Similarly, Jacobs goes up against a Seattle Seahawks defense that has given up the fifth-most per contest.

Chubb faces a more difficult matchup against a Tampa Bay Buccaneers run defense that ranks 15th. And Fields’ status, not only for this week but for the season, remains in question after suffering a shoulder injury in Sunday’s loss to the Atlanta Falcons.

Story originally appeared on Titans Wire